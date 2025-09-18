Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Rahul Gandhi is 'badshah of vote theft', he should apologise for 'baseless charges': Maharashtra BJP

State BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye alleged that Gandhi has developed a habit of making unsubstantiated claims.
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 10:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 September 2025, 10:14 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us