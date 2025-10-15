<p>Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday quashed complaints lodged by actor Rakhi Sawant and her former husband Adil Durrani against each other, noting that the duo had resolved their disputes.</p>.<p>"In view of the amicable settlement, there is no need to keep the FIRs pending. The FIRs and subsequent charge sheets are quashed," said a bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Sandesh Patil.</p>.<p>The First Information Reports came to be filed due to matrimonial disputes, the court noted.</p>.Supreme Court asks Daman MP to approach Bombay HC with plea seeking SIT probe into irregularities.<p>Both Sawant and Durrani were present in the court. They had no objection to the FIRs being quashed, they told the bench.</p>.<p>While Sawant had accused Durrani of criminal intimidation, harassment and unnatural sex, he had alleged that Sawant defamed him by circulating obscene videos of him.</p>.<p>The couple had married as per Islamic rites in 2022. The FIRs were filed in February 2023 as they announced their separation.</p>