Ramdas Athawale slams Raj Thackeray over 'anti-reservation' remarks

Mumbai: A day after Raj Thackeray made 'anti-reservation' remarks, drawing flak from various political strata, veteran Dalit leader Ramdas Athawale, who is a minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet at the Centre, also slammed the MNS President on Tuesday.

The Union Minister of State for Social Justice asked Thackeray to withdraw the remarks or else Dalits and backward classes will boycott MNS candidates in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

"If he doesn't withdraw his remarks, Dalits, Adivasis, and OBCs should boycott MNS candidates in the Assembly polls,” said Athawale.