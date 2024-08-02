Release of Indrani Mukerjea's passport subject to HC's decision on travel abroad order: CBI court

Mumbai: A special court here has withheld the release of the passport of former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in her daughter Sheena Bora's murder case, until the CBI's petition pertaining to her travel abroad order is decided by the Bombay High Court.

The court passed this order on July 30.

Special CBI court judge, S P Naik Nimbalkar, had on July 19, allowed Mukerjea's plea to travel abroad. However, the central probe agency filed a writ petition before the high court against the trial's court order.

The bench, hearing the Central Bureau of Investigation's petition, on July 29 extended an interim stay on the order permitting Indrani to travel abroad for two weeks.

In the meantime, the CBI, through an application, brought to the trial court's notice about filing and pendency of its petition before the high court.

The probe agency urged the court not to release her passport till the disposal of its writ petition.

Allowing the CBI's plea, the special court, in an order passed on July 30, ruled that the release of Indrani's passport would be subject to the decision of the high court.