Right-wing activists create ruckus in Pune's FTII campus over 'Remember Babri' banner

Mumbai: Tension prevailed in the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) campus in Pune following a clash over a banner reading: 'Remember Babri: Death of Constitution’ coinciding with the 'pran pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

The Pune police have intervened and controlled the situation.

The banner was reportedly put up by FTII Students Association at the campus located at Law College Road in Pune.

Right-wing activists barged inside the campus, tore apart the banner, and later burnt it.