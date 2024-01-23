Right-wing activists create ruckus in Pune's FTII campus over 'Remember Babri' banner

Mumbai: Tension prevailed in the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) campus in Pune following a clash over a banner reading: 'Remember Babri: Death of Constitution’ coinciding with the 'pran pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.
The Pune police have intervened and controlled the situation.
The banner was reportedly put up by FTII Students Association at the campus located at Law College Road in Pune.
Right-wing activists barged inside the campus, tore apart the banner, and later burnt it.
As tension arose and clashes broke out between students and activists, teams from the Deccan Gymkhana police station rushed to the spot and controlled the situation.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Sandeep Singh Gill said: “The situation is under control. We are taking action against those involved in the incident.”
Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media.
Some people have been detained by the police and investigations is under way.