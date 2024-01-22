JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Road incident between Ram Temple processionist, pedestrian leads to tension in Nagpur; 5 booked

A Tehsil police station official said four to five friends of the pedestrian arrived at the spot and assaulted the motorcyclist, leading to supporters of both sides gathering to settle scores.
Last Updated 22 January 2024, 17:16 IST

Follow Us

Nagpur: Tension prevailed in the Central Avenue area of Nagpur on Monday after the motorcycle of a participant in a rally to mark the idol consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya brushed past a pedestrian and the incident escalated into an argument between members of two communities.

A Tehsil police station official said four to five friends of the pedestrian arrived at the spot and assaulted the motorcyclist, leading to supporters of both sides gathering to settle scores.

"A contingent of police personnel and a Quick Response Team was sent to the area to control the situation. Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar too arrived and the situation was defused after officials spoke to both sides. The procession had started from Bajeria," he said.

A case of rioting and assault was registered against five persons at Tehsil police station, the official added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 22 January 2024, 17:16 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraAyodhya Ram MandirNagpurRam Mandir

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT