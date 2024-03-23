Rs 23 crore cash, 17 lakh litre liquor and 699 kg drugs seized in Maharashtra since March 1: EC

Mumbai: Authorities have seized Rs 23 crore cash, 17 lakh litre liquor, and 699 kg drugs from different parts of Maharashtra since March 1, state Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, the CEO also said preventive action has been taken against 13,141 persons so far.

As per the poll schedule for the 2024 general elections, Maharashtra, which sends 48 members to Lok Sabha, is scheduled to vote in five phases from April 19 to May 20.

"The highest number of cash seizures at Rs 3.6 crore was in Mumbai suburban district," Chockalingam said.