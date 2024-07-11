Rs 4,131 crore drugs seized in 5 months against Rs 897 crore in 2023: Maharashtra government

Mumbai: The anti-narcotics teams seized drugs of Rs 4,131 crore in five months of 2024 in Maharashtra, a 360 per cent increase over the value of contraband seized in the last calendar year, the government data shows.

The government also found the involvement of some police officials in drugs trade and they have been dismissed from service, Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis said in the state legislative council on Thursday.

He was replying to a query raised by Congress legislator Ashok alias Bhai Jagtap.