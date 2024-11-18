RSS remarks case: Lyricist Javed Akhtar acquitted as complainant withdraws matter

<p>Mumbai: A Mumbai court has acquitted veteran lyricist <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/javed-akhtar">Javed Akhtar</a> in a defamation case against him over his alleged objectionable remarks on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rss">Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)</a> as the complainant has withdrawn the case.</p><p>Judicial Magistrate (First Class), Mulund, S D Chakkar, on November 8 disposed of the case as withdrawn.</p><p>A copy of the order was made available on Monday.</p><p>Advocate Santosh Dubey, who claims to be an RSS supporter, filed a complaint against Akhtar before the magistrate court in October 2021 for the offences under sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code.</p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Kharge likens BJP and RSS to poison; says 'poisonous snake should be killed'.<p>He had alleged that Akhtar in a television interview unnecessarily dragged the name of the RSS and defamed the Nagpur-based organisation in a "calculated and well planned move".</p><p>As per the complaint, Akhtar, in the TV interview, had allegedly drawn parallels between the Taliban and Hindu extremists in the backdrop of the radical outfit seizing power in Afghanistan.</p><p>However, Dubey recently filed another plea before the magistrate to withdraw the complaint against Akhtar.</p><p>The complainant told the court that the "matter is settled between the parties in mediation" and therefore, he "does not want to prosecute the accused".</p><p>Hence, the court acquitted the lyricist and disposed of the case as withdrawn.</p>