RSS remarks case: Lyricist Javed Akhtar acquitted as complainant withdraws matter

Advocate Santosh Dubey alleged that Akhtar in a television interview unnecessarily dragged the name of the RSS and defamed the Nagpur-based organisation.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 05:57 IST

Published 18 November 2024, 05:57 IST
