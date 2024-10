RSS should introspect if it agrees with today's 'hybrid' BJP, says Uddhav Thackeray at Dussehra rally

The Sena (UBT) chief who has been pressing his allies Congress and NCP (SP) to announce the MVA's chief ministerial face, played a video clip of his oath-taking as chief minister in 2019, and asked the party cadres if he did not adhere to the oath.