Salman Khan, rival gangsters: A look into Lawrence Bishnoi's hit-list

Bishnoi's wish to see the Bollywood superstar dead is one of his well-known aims.
Back in 1998, during the filming of Hum Saath-Saath Hain in Rajasthan, Salman allegedly hunted a blackbuck, irking the Bishnoi community which revers the animal.
Ever since then, Bishnoi is said to have harboured a deep resentment for the actor.
Shaganpreet Singh was the manager of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.
According to India Today, Bishnoi wants to kill Shaganpreet in revenge for sheltering the killers of Vicky Middukhera, who Bishnoi considered an elder brother.
Now in Gurugram jail, gangster Kaushal Chaudhary is said to have supplied the weapons that killed Vicky Middukhera, India Today reported.
Bishnoi reportedly expressed a strong desire to eliminate Chaudhary at any cost.
Another jailed gangster, Amit Dagar is said to have been involved in the murder of Middukhera, India Today reported, and so Bishnoi wants him dead too.
