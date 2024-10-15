Salman Khan, rival gangsters: A look into Lawrence Bishnoi's hit-list

Bishnoi's wish to see the Bollywood superstar dead is one of his well-known aims.

Back in 1998, during the filming of Hum Saath-Saath Hain in Rajasthan, Salman allegedly hunted a blackbuck, irking the Bishnoi community which revers the animal.

Ever since then, Bishnoi is said to have harboured a deep resentment for the actor.