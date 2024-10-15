Home
Salman Khan, rival gangsters: A look into Lawrence Bishnoi's hit-list

As per Delhi Police records, Bishnoi himself never killed anyone, yet he has become one of the most dreaded gangsters, running the gang with 'impunity' from a Gujarat prison with a modus operandi similar to that of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 10:05 IST

Salman Khan

Bishnoi's wish to see the Bollywood superstar dead is one of his well-known aims.

Back in 1998, during the filming of Hum Saath-Saath Hain in Rajasthan, Salman allegedly hunted a blackbuck, irking the Bishnoi community which revers the animal.

Ever since then, Bishnoi is said to have harboured a deep resentment for the actor.

Shaganpreet Singh

Shaganpreet Singh was the manager of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

According to India Today, Bishnoi wants to kill Shaganpreet in revenge for sheltering the killers of Vicky Middukhera, who Bishnoi considered an elder brother.

Kaushal Chaudhary

Now in Gurugram jail, gangster Kaushal Chaudhary is said to have supplied the weapons that killed Vicky Middukhera, India Today reported.

Bishnoi reportedly expressed a strong desire to eliminate Chaudhary at any cost.

Amit Dagar

Another jailed gangster, Amit Dagar is said to have been involved in the murder of Middukhera, India Today reported, and so Bishnoi wants him dead too.

