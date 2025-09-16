<p>Mumbai: In what is extremely rare, a woman has given birth to quadruplets in Satara district of Maharashtra - years after she delivered twins and a single child. </p><p>The woman, Kajal Khakhardia (27) and her husband Vikas Khakhardia (30), work as construction workers in the Saswad area of Pune City. </p><p>The woman went to meet her parents in Satara, where she experienced labour pain and was rushed to the Krantisinh Nana Patil Civil Hospital in Satara City. </p><p>When doctors conducted the scan, they found that she was carrying four babies, which the woman was unaware of. </p>.Maharashtra: Eight tigers to be relocated to Western Ghats.<p>While full-term pregnancy is around 38 weeks, the quadruplets were born prematurely in 33 seeks on 12 September. </p><p>“Quadruplets are extremely rare,” said Dr Yuvraj Karpe, who is the Civil Surgeon of Satara.</p><p>“Considering the seriousness of the condition and the health of the mother, an emergency Caesarean section was performed,” he added. </p><p>The babies - three boys and a girl - are in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the hospital, where they are responding well to treatment while the mother is okay. </p><p>The complex surgery was successfully carried out by gynaecologists Dr Sadashiv Desai and Dr Tushar Masram, anaesthetist Dr Nilam Kadam, paediatrician Dr Deepali Rathod Patil, and the support staff. </p><p>It was guided by Dr Vinayak Kale, Dean of Government Medical College and Hospital Satara.</p><p>The parents - who now have seven kids - said that they are very happy.</p><p>“We had three babies earlier and with the four new born babies we now have seven babies,” said Kajal.</p><p>“Proper care is being taken by the hospital,” added Vikas. </p><p>The couple originally hail from Gujarat and have migrated to Pune for work years ago. </p><p>In her first delivery, she had twins - a boy and a girl - and in the second delivery, a girl.</p>