'Savarkar ate meat' comment sparks row in Maharashtra; Shinde demands apology from Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

<p>Mumbai: Amid a political storm over Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao's controversial remarks about Hindutva ideologue <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/savarkar-was-not-against-cow-slaughter-propagated-eating-meat-karnataka-health-minister-dinesh-gundu-rao-3217800">Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's views on cow slaughter and beef</a>, strong reactions emerged from Maharashtra, with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis saying that the Congress leader was furthering the narrative of Rahul Gandhi.</p><p>Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, declared that Rao would not be allowed to step inside Maharashtra if he did not tender an apology within 48 hours. </p><p>The Savarkar family in Mumbai too reacted sharply to the statement, with his grandson Ranjit Savarkar declaring that he would pursue the matter legally against Gundu Rao. </p><p>"These people do not know anything about Savarkar. They insult him again and again," said Fadnavis, who is the state Home Minister and hails from Nagpur, the headquarters of the RSS. </p><p>"Savarkar has expressed his opinion on cows very clearly ... that from the birth to death of a farmer, cows have helped them. So, cows have been given the status of God. Rahul Gandhi started the series of making such false statements on Savarkar, and I think they are trying to take it forward," Fadnavis said.</p><p>Shiv Sena MP from Thane and party spokesperson Naresh Mhaske too lashed out at Gundu Rao: "If Gundu Rao does not apologise within 24 hours, he will be barred from entering Maharashtra," said Mhaske, a close aide of Shinde. </p><p>Mhaske also hit out at Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray for being silent on the issue. "Those who tolerate insults to Savarkar have no right to display Balasaheb Thackeray's photograph … Why hasn't Uddhav Thackeray had the courage to oppose Congress' position on Savarkar," Mhaske said.</p><p>"Congress leaders make such offensive remarks about Savarkar because their ideology is corrupt," Mhaske added.</p><p>Veer Savarkar's grandson Ranjit Savarkar, who is the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak, said that Gundu Rao's statement is nothing but a strategy of the Congress to defame the freedom fighter time and again. </p><p>"Previously it was Rahul Gandhi who was doing it and now his leaders are making statements ... Congress wants to divide the Hindu society between castes and win elections which is akin to the policy of divide and rule of the Britishers. The statement about Savarkar eating beef and supporting cow slaughter is false ... I am going to file a defamation suit against him," he added.</p>