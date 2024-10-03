Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

'Savarkar ate meat' comment sparks row in Maharashtra; Shinde demands apology from Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

The Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, declared that Rao would not be allowed to step inside Maharashtra if he did not tender an apology within 48 hours.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 13:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2024, 13:28 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsCongressIndian PoliticsMaharashtraEknath ShindeVeer SavarkarShiv SenaDinesh Gundu Rao

Follow us on :

Follow Us