Supreme Court extends Nawab Malik's interim bail by six months

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday extended for six months the interim bail of former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the Enforcement Directorate, submitted before a bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal the agency has no objection if the court decides to extend the interim bail granted to Malik.

"This request may be considered and on medical grounds, an extension may be given,” Raju contended before the bench.