<p>Thane: A viral video showed a heated argument between a scooter rider, caught travelling without a helmet in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thane">Thane</a>, and a traffic constable who was riding another two-wheeler with an unclear number plate, prompting police to take action against both.</p>.<p>The helmetless rider was penalised and a fine of Rs 2,000 was also imposed on the traffic constable, police said on Tuesday. They did not specify the amount of fine imposed on the helmetless rider.</p>.<p>The incident occurred in the Wagle Estate area of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>'s Thane city on Monday.</p>.<p>The scooter rider was stopped and penalised for the helmet violation, which led to the confrontation seen in the video.</p>.<p>In the footage, the penalised man is seen accusing the constable of riding a scooter with an incorrect front number plate. Police later clarified that while the rear number plate was clear, the front plate was not, and action was taken accordingly.</p>.<p>The traffic cop was fined Rs 2,000 for "using a friend's scooter without proper compliance," a senior police official said.</p>.<p>"Appropriate action has been taken on both sides and further inquiry is underway based on video evidence," he added. </p>