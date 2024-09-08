SCs, STs, OBCs are gaining political power: Prakash Ambedkar

“Those who claim that our party has no political strength left, see VBA as a major political rival. And, they know that we carry the ideology and strong mass base. And, this is the real reason for the fear of these fake Phule-Shahu-Ambedkarites. They know that if the VBA, the real Phule-Shahu-Ambedkarite political party, comes to power, their fake showrooms will be forever locked,” said Ambedkar.

According to him, the VBA getting political power - this is nothing short of a horrible nightmare for the fake Phule-Shahu-Ambedkarites. “That is why they work 24x7 to defame the vanquished. They do not want the voice of the Vanchits to reach the corridors of power. To defame us, they are spending their looted black money, using their pocket media and influencers day and night, 24x7 to defame us. Our independent, fearless politics for the rightful share of SCs, STs and OBCs has put their politics in trouble,” said Ambedkar.

He said that after his state-wide Aarakshan Bachao Yatra, riots and potential violence stopped in Maharashtra and further increased VBA’s acceptance. "OBCs, SCs and STs joined us and this is what scares them,” he said.

On being called BJP's B-team, Ambedkar said: “This is not new to us. They did the same to Babasaheb Ambedkar. The Congress never wanted an independent Ambedkarite leader to emerge and realise Babasaheb's dream. Babasaheb was defeated by the Congress twice - in the 1952 parliamentary election from Bombay North and in the 1954 by-election from Bhandara. He was called a divider of society and a traitor. The toxic campaign against Babasaheb was so venomous and vile that his health deteriorated and he died two years later in 1956.”