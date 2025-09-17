Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Security check 'delay' at Pune airport causes 6 shooters to miss flight to Goa tournament

The shooters, all below 18 years of age, were scheduled to fly on an Akasa Air flight on Tuesday to take part in the 12th West Zone Shooting Championship in Goa on Wednesday morning.
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 05:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 September 2025, 05:15 IST
ShootingMaharashtraPune

Follow us on :

Follow Us