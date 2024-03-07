JOIN US
Homeindiamaharashtra

Sena leader Ramdas Kadam's son appointed as Maharashtra Pollution Control Board chief

Siddhesh Kadam, son of former state minister and Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam, has been appointed as new chairman of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, an official statement said.
Last Updated 07 March 2024, 10:34 IST

Siddhesh's brother Yogesh Kadam is MLA from Dapoli and belongs to the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Siddhesh's brother Yogesh Kadam is MLA from Dapoli and belongs to the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The Environment and Climate Change Department, which is headed by Shinde, said in the appointment order on Wednesday that Siddhesh Kadam would replace A L Jarhad.

Jarhad was appointed as MPCB chairman on September 7, 2023, but he remained absent without giving any valid reason, and hence he was removed, it said.

Ramdas Kadam, a veteran Shiv Sena leader and former environment minister, sided with Eknath Shinde when the latter rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership and toppled the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in June 2022.

(Published 07 March 2024, 10:34 IST)
