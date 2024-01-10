Shiv Sena split explained | Ahead of Maharashtra Speaker's verdict, here is all that has happened in the case

In 2019, Maharashtra went for Assembly polls with Shiv Sena, a part of the BJP-led NDA, up against the Congress-NCP led UPA.

The BJP-Shiv Sena-led NDA easily crossed the majority mark in the 288-member assembly but a tussle regarding the chief minister post spread uneasiness in the alliance. Sena, with just 56 seats, wanted its leader and Balasaheb Thackeray’s political heir Uddhav Thckeray on Maharashtra’s top post, while BJP with 105 seats, could not adjust this demand and wanted its CM face Devendra Fadnavis at the helm of the assembly.

Eventually, Sena left the NDA ending a long-standing partnership between the two saffron parties.

BJP’s loss turned into Congress-NCP’s gain as the Shiv Sena made a massive political somersault landing right into a newly-formed alliance called the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

By November end of 2019, Maharashtra had an MVA government with Sena’s Udddhav Thackeray on the chief minister’s chair supported by NCP and Congress.

All this political maneuvering looked like bearing fruit but in 2022 another twist awaited Maharashtra politics.