Sena vs Sena: Uddhav faction points out AB Forms hours after Speaker's verdict

Mumbai: Hours after Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar legitimised the Eknath Shinde-led group as the real Shiv Sena, the rattled Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT) raised questions about the AB Forms that were issued for party candidates ahead of the 2019 Vidhan Sabha polls.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) also pulled out an old social media post by Shinde thanking Thackeray for issuing the AB Form to contest from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency of the Thane district.

In his order, Narwekar had held that the Shiv Sena's amended Constitution of 2018 was not on record with the Election Commission, thereby making the party's 1999 Constitution the document of import when adjudicating matters.

Put simply, while the 1999 Constitution says that ‘rashtriya karyakarni’ (national executive) is the supreme authority, the 2018 Constitution says it is the ‘paksha pramukh’ (party president) who has the most decision-making powers.