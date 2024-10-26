Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Seven held over lynching of man in Thane district

Mohammad Rahmat Saha Alam, originally from West Bengal, was accused of stealing a mobile phone and beaten to death by a group of people in the Bhiwandi area on Wednesday.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 09:53 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2024, 09:53 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeThaneLynching

Follow us on :

Follow Us