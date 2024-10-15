Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Seven injured in lightning incidents in Palghar's Jawhar and Dahanu

District Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said that the condition of some of the injured is serious and they have been shifted to the Thane civil hospital.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 20:48 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2024, 20:48 IST
India NewsMaharashtra

Follow us on :

Follow Us