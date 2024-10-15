Seven injured in lightning incidents in Palghar's Jawhar and Dahanu

<p>Palghar: Seven persons were injured in two incidents of lightning in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Monday.</p><p>District Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam told <em>PTI</em> the condition of some of the injured is serious and they have been shifted to the Thane civil hospital.</p><p>"At 4:30pm on Sunday, five persons were injured in a lightning strike in Kelicha Pada in Jawhar talukas Aptale area. Two of the injured are serious and are being treated in Thane civil hospital. The remaining three are in a medical facility in Jawhar. On Monday, two women were injured when lightning struck in Dharampur in Dahanu. They have been shifted to a private hospital for specialised care," Kadam said.</p><p>Palghar collector Govind Bodke asked people to use the state government's 'Damini' app to protect themselves from such incidents. The app provides lightning alerts on the basis of user location.</p><p>Several parts of the district witnessed rain during the day, Kadam added.</p>