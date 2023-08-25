Sharad Pawar denies split in NCP; says Ajit Pawar continues to be leader of party

The rebellion was supported by Sharad Pawar’s long-time aide Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, the rebel group’s national president and state president, respectively.

The back-to-back statements of Pawar and Sule came just days ahead of the August 31-September 1 meet of I.N.D.I.A at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai, in which 80 leaders including chief ministers, former chief ministers and party presidents of 26-plus parties would be present.

“Some leaders have taken a different stand,” Pawar said in Baramati about the 2 July, 2023 developments.

“Now, he (Ajit Pawar) has taken a stand that is against the party, and we have given a complaint to the speaker (of Assembly) and are awaiting his response,” said Pawar, a former four-time Maharashtra chief minister and three time former union minister.

When asked about Sule’s statement that there is no split in NCP and Ajit Pawar was a leader of the party, Pawar said: “Yes, there is no question about it…how can anybody say that there is a split in NCP? There’s no question that Ajit Pawar is our party leader.”

Dwelling further, Pawar asserted that there is no split in the 25-year-old NCP. “What does a split in a political party mean? Split occurs when a large group in a party is separated at the national level. But no such thing has happened here. Some people left the party, some took a different stand…In democracy it is their right to take a decision,” he said.

A day earlier, Sule, the Baramati MP, had said: “There is no split in NCP. Ours is one single party though one group is in power and the other is in opposition. Ajit Pawar is senior leader of our party.”