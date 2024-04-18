Sharad Pawar responsible for political turmoil in Maharashtra: Shiv Sena

“The BJP and (Deputy Chief Minister and now NCP President) Ajit Pawar are the villains, and only Pawar is portrayed as the saviour of Shiv Sena. Such a misleading image of Pawar has been created," Kesarkar told a news conference.

According to him, after 2019 elections in the state, Pawar supported the BJP without consulting. “This diminished Shiv Sena's bargaining power. Since then, Shiv Sena has begun to deteriorate,” Kesarkar said.

"In 2017, numerous meetings took place between BJP and NCP, meticulously planning ministerial positions. When this proposal reached Prime Minister Narendra Modi for final approval, he stated no intention to ally with the NCP, insisting that Shiv Sena should be in power under any circumstances. Modi has consistently supported Shiv Sena, but today, there is opposition to him from Uddhav Thackeray," Kesarkar claimed.