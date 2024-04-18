Sharad Pawar responsible for political turmoil in Maharashtra: Shiv Sena

Mumbai: The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Thursday accused veteran politician Sharad Pawar of being responsible for the current political turmoil in Maharashtra.
"Pawar has often changed his stance in politics. In 1989, Balasaheb Thackeray and Sharad Pawar had agreed not to speak against each other. Balasaheb Thackeray honoured this agreement until the end of his life. However, the situation changed via-a-vis Shiv Sena. The Shiv Sena experienced three to four splits, with Pawar playing a significant role in them,” Shiv Sena leader and minister Deepak Kesarkar said.
“The BJP and (Deputy Chief Minister and now NCP President) Ajit Pawar are the villains, and only Pawar is portrayed as the saviour of Shiv Sena. Such a misleading image of Pawar has been created," Kesarkar told a news conference.
According to him, after 2019 elections in the state, Pawar supported the BJP without consulting. “This diminished Shiv Sena's bargaining power. Since then, Shiv Sena has begun to deteriorate,” Kesarkar said.
"In 2017, numerous meetings took place between BJP and NCP, meticulously planning ministerial positions. When this proposal reached Prime Minister Narendra Modi for final approval, he stated no intention to ally with the NCP, insisting that Shiv Sena should be in power under any circumstances. Modi has consistently supported Shiv Sena, but today, there is opposition to him from Uddhav Thackeray," Kesarkar claimed.
Kesarkar further stated that contrary, Pawar openly declared that if Shiv Sena holds power, the NCP will not support the BJP. "Pawar seeks the support of Shiv Sainiks now, but the intention is to dismantle Shiv Sena," he added.
"Pawar's role in appointing Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was inappropriate. Pawar initially asserted that senior leaders would not serve under Eknath Shinde, yet today, many senior leaders are working alongside Shinde, who is now the Chief Minister of the state," said Kesarkar.
“Many young leaders have emerged in the state in the last 15 to 20 years, including Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. Pawar is thinking that these young leaders should be cut off. Pawar is the senior leader of the state. He is expected to bless young leaders and not cut them off from politics. Pawar is doing politics which is not in the interest of Maharashtra,” he alleged.
