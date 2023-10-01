Home
Homeindiamaharashtra

Sharad Pawar to attend ECI hearing on NCP split, says everyone knows who is the party founder

'Those who have joined hands with the BJP cannot belong to the NCP. We don't accept compromise in such a manner,' he said.
Last Updated 01 October 2023, 10:48 IST

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Sunday said he will be in New Delhi on October 6 to present his side to the Election Commision of India (ECI) during a hearing in connection with the split of the party.

Everyone knows who is the party founder, Pawar told reporters at Junnar in Maharashtra's Pune district, adding that he has got summons and he will remain present for the hearing.

The Sharad Pawar-founded NCP split on July 2 after Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra.

Both groups have petitioned the ECI for the party name and symbol.

"What the common man thinks is important. Some people have taken a different political stand and I don't want to comment on it as it is their right in a democracy. But, Maharashtra and the rest of the country know who is the founder of NCP. There is truth in what my people say that the situation is favourable to us," Sharad Pawar said.

"Those who have joined hands with the BJP cannot belong to the NCP. We don't accept compromise in such a manner," he said.

Pawar also said the next course of action of the I.N.D.I.A opposition alliance will be finalised in the next few days.

"People want a change and that will be seen after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," he added.

(Published 01 October 2023, 10:48 IST)
Indian PoliticsMaharashtraNCPSharad PawarECIElection Commission of India

