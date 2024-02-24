Sharad Pawar visited Raigad fort for first time in 40 years; credit goes to Ajit Pawar: Fadnavis

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday suggested political compulsions post the NCP split forced Sharad Pawar to visit historic Raigad fort for the "first time in 40 years".

In a dig at the Pawar senior, Fadnavis said NCP leader and deputy CM Ajit Pawar should be given the credit for his uncle's visit to the fort.

Raigad Fort played a major role in the Maratha history. After being crowned the king of the Maratha kingdom, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj chose the hill fort as his capital.