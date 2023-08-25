'Sending confusing signals': MVA allies on Sharad Pawar denying split in NCP

Amid the statements of Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule directed at Ajit Pawar, the BJP on Friday said that the opinion of NCP supremo would change seeing the works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
This statement comes hours after Sharad Pawar and Supriya said that there was no split in the NCP.
Ajit Pawar refused to comment on the situation.
But, Ajit Pawar faction’s state NCP president Sunil Tatkare said: "We had joined the government after exploring all legalities."
On the other hand, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said: “After seeing the works of Modi… there will be a change of heart in Sharad Pawar and his opinion will change. Along with Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule will also support the leadership of Modi.”
NCP’s MVA partners - Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) have said that the statements from the Pawar family are sending confusing signals.
Asked about it, Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar of the Congress said: “Pawar saheb, Supriya Sule and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar would be able to answer better.”
“In the rank and files, it is sending confusing signals,” said Leader of the Opposition in Council Ambadas Danve of the Shiv Sena (UBT).
Thackeray aide and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said the NCP had split and there were two factions. "If there is no split, then who is Tatkare, who has been appointed by the breakaway faction as its state unit chief? The breakaway group has also removed Sharad Pawar as the national president of the party," he said.