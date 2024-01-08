Shinde walks the talk in Konkan!

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena was born in the Mumbai-Thane belt, but it expanded in the Konkan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said as he sought to expand his presence in the state’s coastal belt.

The twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban and neighbouring districts Thane-Palghar-Raigad in North Konkan and the twin districts of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg in South Konkan are important for the Balasaheb Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena.

“It's true that Shiv Sena was born in Mumbai-Thane belt but it expanded in the Konkan region. If Mumbai and Thane is the body of Shiv Sena, then Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are the lungs,” Shinde said addressing a gathering in Konkan.