Shinde walks the talk in Konkan!

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena was born in the Mumbai-Thane belt, but it expanded in the Konkan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said as he sought to expand his presence in the state’s coastal belt.
The twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban and neighbouring districts Thane-Palghar-Raigad in North Konkan and the twin districts of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg in South Konkan are important for the Balasaheb Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena.
“It's true that Shiv Sena was born in Mumbai-Thane belt but it expanded in the Konkan region. If Mumbai and Thane is the body of Shiv Sena, then Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are the lungs,” Shinde said addressing a gathering in Konkan.
“But this Konkan was shown only hope in the name of development. But now the people of Konkan will get justice in the true sense,” Shinde said, adding that his government is expediting the projects in the Konkan belt.
Shinde said that Balasaheb had a special relationship with the people of Konkan region.
“The bow and arrow of Shiv Sena…the bow and arrow of Lord Ram…it is the bow and arrow of the common people,” he said, adding that he fought for principles and ideology of Shiv Sena and legacy of Balasaheb and not for power. “The legacy of Balasaheb is the. Best thing for us,” he said.