Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Shiv Sena (UBT) is not just a party, but an idea; BJP can't finish it, says Uddhav

The founder of undivided Shiv Sena, Uddhav said many are trying to erase Thackerays' name, but that isn't happening.
Last Updated : 24 January 2026, 03:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 January 2026, 03:49 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsMaharashtraUddhav ThackerayShiv Sena (UBT)

Follow us on :

Follow Us