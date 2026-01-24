<p>Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uddhav-thackeray">Uddhav Thackeray</a> on Friday said the BJP is wrong if it thinks it can finish his outfit, which is not just a political entity but an idea, comments coming after the latter emerged as the single largest party in Mumbai civic body polls.</p>.<p>Addressing party workers at an event organised as part of birth centenary year celebrations of late <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bal-thackeray">Bal Thackeray</a>, the founder of undivided Shiv Sena, Uddhav said many are trying to erase Thackerays' name, but that isn't happening.</p>.<p>"The BJP is wrong if it thinks it can finish <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shiv-sena">Shiv Sena (UBT)</a>. The Shiv Sena (UBT) is not a party but an idea," the former CM told the gathering.</p>.Maharashtra leaders pay tributes to Balasaheb Thackeray on his centenary birth anniversary .<p>His remarks came after the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the January 15 polls to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), winning 89 seats in the 227-member House. In alliance with the Shiv Sena (29 seats) headed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the national party has ended Thackerays' decades-long control over India's richest civic body.</p>.<p>The Shiv Sena (UBT)-Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) combine put up a better than expected fight in the BMC polls, but failed to stop the BJP-led Mahayuti from crossing the majority mark.</p>.<p>The Sena (UBT) won 65 seats, while the MNS led by Raj Thackeray bagged 6.</p>.<p>Uddhav alleged that money power was used for the first time during civic polls in Mumbai.</p>