<p>Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the BJP is wrong if it thinks it can finish his outfit, which is not just a political entity but an idea. His remarks came after the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the Mumbai civic body polls.</p><p>Addressing party workers at an event organised as part of the birth centenary year celebrations of late Bal Thackeray, founder of the undivided Shiv Sena, Uddhav said many were trying to erase the Thackeray name, but that would not happen.</p><p>"The BJP is wrong if it thinks it can finish Shiv Sena (UBT). The Shiv Sena (UBT) is not a party but an idea," the former chief minister told the gathering.</p><p>His comments came after the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the January 15 elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), winning 89 seats in the 227-member House.</p><p>In alliance with the Shiv Sena headed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, which won 29 seats, the BJP ended the Thackerays' decades-long control over India's richest civic body.</p><p>The Shiv Sena (UBT)–Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) combine put up a better-than-expected fight in the BMC polls but failed to prevent the BJP-led Mahayuti from crossing the majority mark. The Sena (UBT) won 65 seats, while the MNS led by Raj Thackeray secured six.</p><p>Uddhav also alleged that money power was used for the first time during the Mumbai civic polls.</p>