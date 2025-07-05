Today's Horoscope – January 24, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 23 January 2026, 18:35 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Today, you might find yourself wrestling with lingering emotions from the past, but by releasing these burdens, you will create space for inner peace and a more balanced present moment. Remember to prioritize your well-being by incorporating regular exercise and mindful eating into your daily routine.
Colour: Coffee-bean Number: 7
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): People around you are in a feisty mood, so back off. You can do without the drama. At work you need to put in more than adequate work, you have to be excellent so you can get across to your boss who seems to be at his demanding best.
colour: cream Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Now is the time to declutter your physical and emotional space, releasing yourself from the weight of unnecessary possessions and unresolved issues. This period of transition calls for introspection and a willingness to embrace change.
Colour: Tomato-red Number: 2
June 22 - July 22
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): You feel that your close ones have not been supportive and feel let-down at some core-level. Today you are in a cranky mood and tend to nag a bit. Hold on!
colour: Lime-green Number: 5
July 23 - August 21
LEO:(Jul 23 -Aug 21): A sibling is supportive and tries to make the day as easy as possible for you. An unexpected travel plan upsets your plans for the day. You could be invited to a black-tie affair that will give you the platform for networking.
colour: Mustard Number: 8
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO:(Aug 22 - Sept 23): Situations could easily get blown out of proportion if you have made unreasonable promises. You are ready to blow up and your stress level has gone into over drive. Avoid conflicts with in-laws or other family members.
Colour: orange Number: 6
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): You can’t go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine.
News from abroad fortunate. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new
connections if you play your cards right
colour: carrot Number: 4
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): a perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours.
colour: salmon-pink Number: 9
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): Your ego could be bruised today. Avoid conflict with male colleagues/ associates. Don’t let your personal problems interfere with your professional responsibilities. Be extra careful with your valuables; loss and theft are evident today.
Colour: Mint-green Number: 7
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): There are new directions for you and you will be
recognised for your abilities and talents. Share your winnings and praise with others and be grateful. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people.
colour: saffron Number: 1
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Don’t be too quick to react. Your emotional reaction tends to push your partner’s buttons. Don’t reveal anything about your personal life that could be used adversely. Overindulgence could cause problems for you with your loved ones.
colour: Aubergine Number: 3
February 20 - March 20
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): you feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint.
Colour: Beet-red Number: 6
Amara Ramdev