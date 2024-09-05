Shivaji statue collapse: Absconding contractor-sculptor arrested, to be produced before court today

Mumbai: The Thane-based sculptor-contractor Jaydeep Apte - who has made the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj - would be produced before a court on Thursday.

Apte was arrested on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Apte (24) was arrested from Kalyan in the Thane district.

The statue of Shivaji Maharaj had collapsed in the Rajkot Fort in Malvan tehsil of Sindhudurg on 26 August - leading to a big political issue in Maharashtra.

Following the incident, an FIR was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 109, 110, 125, 318, and 3(5).