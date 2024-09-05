Shivaji statue collapse: Absconding contractor-sculptor arrested, to be produced before court today

Mumbai: The Thane-based sculptor-contractor Jaydeep Apte - who has made the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj - would be produced before a court on Thursday.
Apte was arrested on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.
Apte (24) was arrested from Kalyan in the Thane district.
The statue of Shivaji Maharaj had collapsed in the Rajkot Fort in Malvan tehsil of Sindhudurg on 26 August - leading to a big political issue in Maharashtra.
Following the incident, an FIR was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 109, 110, 125, 318, and 3(5).
On 30 August, the police had arrested structural consultant Chetan Patil from Kolhapur.
The police have formed a dozen teams for investigations.
The statue, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg on December 4, 2023 coinciding with Navy Day, sustained considerable damage due to strong winds, according to initial assessment of the Indian Navy, Maharashtra Police and Public Works Department.
Apte was arrested by a team of the Bazarpeth Police which had been watching over his home, swooped and nabbed Apte, who may be taken to Sindhudurg for further investigations.
Published 04 September 2024, 19:04 IST