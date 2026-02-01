<p>Mumbai: In what stunned the entertainment industry, unidentified people opened fire outside the residence of filmmaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rohit-shetty">Rohit Shetty</a> in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/juhu">Juhu</a> locality of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a> prompting the police to beef up security in the area which also has homes of several prominent film industry personalities. </p><p>In a swift operation, five people were detained from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pune">Pune</a> and investigations are in progress. No injuries were reported in the incident.</p><p>It is not immediately known if Shetty was at the house at the time of the firing. At least four rounds were fired outside his residence.</p><p>Forensic teams and ballistic experts have inspected the area where the incident took place to gather clues. The CCTV footage of the locality is being examined.</p>."Ranveer Singh is the Next Superstar," says Rohit Shetty, praises his versatility in 'Gully Boy,' 'Dil Dhadakne Do,' and 'Simmba'.<p>The officers and teams of Juhu police station and Crime Branch are investigating the incident. </p><p>The case is also being investigated from angles, including possible links to national and international gangs. The role of Lawrence Bishnoi gang is also being probed. </p><p>“The two-wheeler used has been traced… the owner has sold it… some people have been taken into custody,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.</p><p>Meanwhile, film industry bodies like Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) have condemned the incident and asked the government to take necessary action.</p>