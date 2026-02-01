Menu
Union Budget 2026 | Sitharaman proposes to extend custom duty exemption on imports of goods required for nuclear projects till 2035

The Centre has sanctioned Rs 2,500 crore for the nuclear power project, enhancing it from last year’s BE of Rs 2,086 crore that was cut down to Rs 1,333 crore in the revised estimate.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 15:55 IST
Published 01 February 2026, 15:55 IST
