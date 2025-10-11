<p>Mumbai: Coming down heavily on the BJP-led Maha Yuti-NDA ruling dispensation, former chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not speaking about the flood-ravaged farmers in Maharashtra during this two-day visit to Mumbai. </p><p>"The financial assistance announced by the Maharashtra government for farmers is the biggest joke in history,” Thackeray said in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.</p><p>“Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not speak about farmers when he visited Maharashtra for the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport,” said Thackeray.</p><p>According to him, farmers will take to the streets if the Devendra Fadnavis-led government fails to declare a "complete loan waiver" for farmers. </p><p>He also demanded at the rally that farmers must get at least Rs 50,000 per hectare. “The aid of Rs 37,500 per dead cattle and Rs 100 per chicken was meagre,” Thackeray said.</p><p>Meanwhile, in Thane, deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde countered Thackeray. “Its a show of crocodile tears and he was exploiting farmers' pain for political mileage,” he said.</p>