JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Six dead as auto-rickshaw falls into nullah in Maharashtra

Inspector Rajesh Rathod of Pusad (Rural) police station said around 15 people from the family of Ganesh Rathod, resident of Jawahar Nagar in Pusad, 260 km from Nagpur, were heading for Umri Pohara Devi in the vehicle.
Last Updated 16 January 2024, 19:28 IST

Follow Us

Yavatmal: Six people died after an autorickshaw fell into a nullah in eastern Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident took place around 11 am.

Inspector Rajesh Rathod of Pusad (Rural) police station said around 15 people from the family of Ganesh Rathod, resident of Jawahar Nagar in Pusad, 260 km from Nagpur, were heading for Umri Pohara Devi in the vehicle.

The driver lost control near the Belgavhan bridge and the rickshaw plunged into the nullah below, he said, adding that further probe was on.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 16 January 2024, 19:28 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraAccident

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT