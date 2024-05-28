Six injured in fire at industrial compound in Mumbai

Mumbai: At least six people suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out at an industrial compound in Dharavi slum area of Mumbai on Tuesday, civic officials said.

The injured people were rushed to the nearby civic-run Sion hospital where they were undergoing treatment. Their condition was reported to be stable, they said.

The fire erupted in a three-storey and four storey structures at the Ashok Mill Compound at Kala Qila in Dharavi area at around 3.45 am, a civic official said.