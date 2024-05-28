Home
Six injured in fire at industrial compound in Mumbai

A civic official said that the fire erupted in a three-storey and four storey structures at the Ashok Mill Compound at Kala Qila in Dharavi area at around 3.45 am.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 May 2024, 02:16 IST
Mumbai: At least six people suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out at an industrial compound in Dharavi slum area of Mumbai on Tuesday, civic officials said.

The injured people were rushed to the nearby civic-run Sion hospital where they were undergoing treatment. Their condition was reported to be stable, they said.

The fire erupted in a three-storey and four storey structures at the Ashok Mill Compound at Kala Qila in Dharavi area at around 3.45 am, a civic official said.

At least five fire engines and other fire fighting vehicles, including water tankers, were rushed to the spot, the official said, adding that efforts were on to douse the blaze.

The fire was confined to wooden material and furniture, among other things, another civic official said.

A police official said they learnt the fire started from a textile unit in the industrial compound.

The city police, staff of the civic ward, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and ambulances reached the spot.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

Published 28 May 2024, 02:16 IST
