Six members of family die as car plunges into canal

Mumbai, DHNS: In a shocking incident, six members of a family died after their car plunged into a dry canal near Sangli district of Maharashtra during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Alto car fell into the Takari canal in the Chinchani area, reports reaching Mumbai said.

The Tasgaon police station has registered a case of accident.

The family was returning to Tasgaon from Kavathe-Mahankal where they had gone for birthday celebrations.

The deceased were identified as Rajendra Jagannath Patil (60), his wife Sujata Patil (55), their daughter Priyanka Kharade (30), and granddaughters Dhruva (3), Rajivi (2), and one-year-old Kartiki.

Another daughter, Swapnali Bhosale (30) sustained injuries in the accident.