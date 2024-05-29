Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Six members of family die as car plunges into canal

The family was returning to Tasgaon from Kavathe-Mahankal where they had gone for birthday celebrations.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 29 May 2024, 07:26 IST
Last Updated : 29 May 2024, 07:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Mumbai, DHNS: In a shocking incident, six members of a family died after their car plunged into a dry canal near Sangli district of Maharashtra during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. 

The Alto car fell into the Takari canal in the Chinchani area, reports reaching Mumbai said.

The Tasgaon police station has registered a case of accident.

The family was returning to Tasgaon from Kavathe-Mahankal where they had gone for birthday celebrations. 

The deceased were identified as Rajendra Jagannath Patil (60), his wife Sujata Patil (55), their daughter Priyanka Kharade (30), and granddaughters Dhruva (3), Rajivi (2), and one-year-old Kartiki.

Another daughter, Swapnali Bhosale (30) sustained injuries in the accident.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 May 2024, 07:26 IST
India NewsMaharashtra NewsCar accidentIndian newsCar crash

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT