Slain NCP leader Baba Siddique to get state funeral, announces Eknath Shinde govt

Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai on Saturday night. Following the shooting, two of three suspected shooters were apprehended. A manhunt is underway for the third shooter.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 06:09 IST

Published 13 October 2024, 06:09 IST
