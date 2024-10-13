Slain NCP leader Baba Siddique to get state funeral, announces Eknath Shinde govt

<p>NCP leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/who-was-baba-siddique-from-politics-to-bollywood-mumbais-man-for-all-seasons-3230325">Baba Siddique</a>, who was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/ncp-leader-baba-siddique-dies-after-being-shot-at-in-mumbai-few-suspects-detained-3230162">shot dead in Mumbai</a> on Saturday night, will be accorded a state funeral, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's office announced on Sunday.</p><p>"Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given instructions to cremate former state minister Baba Siddiqui with state honors. Between 2004 and 2008, Baba Siddiqui served as the Minister of State for various departments and as the President of MHADA," the Maharashtra CMO said in a post on X.</p>.<p>Following the shooting, two of three suspected shooters were apprehended. A manhunt is underway for the third shooter.</p>.<p><em><strong>More to follow...</strong></em></p>