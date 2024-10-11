Home
Smita Thackeray to head Maharashtra govt's committee for framing film policy

Smita Thackeray, notably, is the estranged sister-in-law of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 20:42 IST

Published 10 October 2024, 20:42 IST
India News Mumbai Indian Politics Maharashtra bollywood Eknath Shinde Uddhav Thackeray film industry creative fields

