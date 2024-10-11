Smita Thackeray to head Maharashtra govt's committee for framing film policy

<p>Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Thursday set up a 22-member committee headed by producer Smita Thackeray to frame the state's new film policy.</p>.<p>Culture minister Sudhir Mungantiwar made the announcement here.</p>.<p>Smita Thackeray, notably, is the estranged sister-in-law of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.</p>.<p>Actor-filmmaker Pravin Tarde, who has directed and produced <em>Dharmaveer</em>, a biopic on late Sena leader Anand Dighe, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's political mentor, is among the committee members.</p>.Eknath Shinde announces state funeral for Ratan Tata; Fadnavis says death is loss for country.<p>The other members include actor-producer Mangesh Desai, actor Digambar Naik, art director Nitesh Nandgaonkar, actors Prabhakar More, Savita Malpekar, Gargi Phule, Asawari Joshi, Priya Berde, Nishigandha Waad, Megha Dhade, producer Nitin Vaidya and writer-director Priya Krishnaswami.</p>.<p>Hindi filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj and Ramesh Taurani of Tips too are its members.</p>.<p>The committee will make suggestions on making film not just the means of entertainment but of "creative economy", an official release said.</p>.<p>It will also recommend how to facilitate international co-productions and make Maharashtra the best film production destination, it added. </p>