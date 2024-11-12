Home
Smuggled Orangutan, reptiles seized from flat as forest officials bust wildlife smuggling racket in Thane

The smuggled animals were found in appalling conditions inside the flat in Dombivli (East) in Thane district and would not have survived had they not been rescued in time, an official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 15:28 IST

Published 12 November 2024, 15:28 IST
India NewswildlifeSmugglingorangutan

