Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

33 megacities and counting: The global urban explosion you didn’t see coming

The 2025 estimates suggest that 45% of world's total population lives in cities. This figure was 20% in 1950 estimates.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 07:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2025, 07:44 IST
TokyoDelhiUnited NationsDhakaJakartacityincreasing population

Follow us on :

Follow Us