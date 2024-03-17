Society should pledge to infuse ideals of Lord Ram: RSS

Mumbai: Close on the heels of pran pratishtha of Ram Lalla, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said that the society should take a pledge to infuse the ideals of Lord Ram to make the objective meaningful vis-a-vis reconstruction of grand temple-complex at Ayodhya.
At the three-day meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the highest decision-making body of the Sangh Parivar, which concluded on Sunday after a resolution - “Shri Ram Mandir to National Resurgence” was passed.
The meeting was presided over by RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat.
According to the RSS-ABPS, the pran pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Dham is an indication of the beginning of a glorious epoch of national reassurance. “The entire society immersed in the spirit of Hindutva is preparing to recognise its swa (selfhood) and getting ready to live accordingly.”
“The life of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram inspires us to sacrifice for the society and the nation and remain committed to the societal obligations. His governance has earned a place in world history with the name of Ram Rajya whose ideals are universal and eternal. The concept of Ram Rajya is worthy of emulation even today for the entire world to face the challenges of deterioration of life values, declining human sensitivity, soaring expansionist violence, cruelty,” the RSS said after the resolution was passed in the Nagpur meeting.
The meeting, in fact, coincided with the announcement of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
The RSS-ABPS meeting called upon all Bharatiyas to build an able Bharat that ensures fraternity, duty consciousness, value-based life and social justice. “On this basis Bharat can play a prominent role in fostering a global order that ensures universal welfare,” the statement reads.
Describing the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi as an “ethereal and golden page of world history”, the resolution stated: “A blissful resolution to a long chapter in the period of resistance has been achieved as a result of relentless struggle and sacrifice of Hindu society for hundreds of years, nationwide movements under the guidance of revered saints and seers and a collective resolve of various sections of society. The notable contribution of researchers, archaeologists, thought leaders, legal luminaries, media, entire Hindu society involved in the agitation including martyred kar-sevaks and government and administration is worthy of mention for this sublime opportunity of witnessing this sacred day in one’s life.”