Society should pledge to infuse ideals of Lord Ram: RSS

Mumbai: Close on the heels of pran pratishtha of Ram Lalla, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said that the society should take a pledge to infuse the ideals of Lord Ram to make the objective meaningful vis-a-vis reconstruction of grand temple-complex at Ayodhya.

At the three-day meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the highest decision-making body of the Sangh Parivar, which concluded on Sunday after a resolution - “Shri Ram Mandir to National Resurgence” was passed.

The meeting was presided over by RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat.