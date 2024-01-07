Some people who are in their 80s not willing to retire: Ajit's veiled jibe at uncle Sharad Pawar

'Employees of Maharashtra government retire at the age of 58. Most people normally stop their active professional life after turning 75. But there are a few (Sharad Pawar) who, even after crossing 80 years of age and now 84, are not ready to retire,' said Ajit Pawar while addressing a gathering of party workers in Thane.