Tamannaah Bhatia summoned by Maharashtra cyber police in connection with illegal streaming of IPL 2023 on Fairplay app

Bollywood and South actor Tamannaah Bhatia was on Thursday summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber department in connection with the illegal streaming of the Indian Premier League's 2023 edition on the sports betting app Fairplay, according to news agency ANI.
Bhatia has been asked to appear before investigators on April 29 for questioning.
Before her, actor Sanjay Dutt was also summoned by Maharashtra Cyber to appear before it on April 23 in connection to the case. However, Dutt had then said that he would not be in the country on said day, and had instead sought time and date for recording his statement.
More to follow...
(Published 25 April 2024, 05:31 IST)