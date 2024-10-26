Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Teacher arrested in Mumbai after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago

A case was registered on Thursday on the complaint of the school where the victim is studying in Class XII, the Powai police station official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 17:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2024, 17:16 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us