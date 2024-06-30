Home
Teen boy consumes rat poison after assault by aunts in Mumbai

He is recuperating in Hospital.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 June 2024, 10:44 IST
Mumbai: A 16-year-old boy consumed rat poison after being beaten up allegedly by his two aunts, a Mumbai police official said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Friday in the Dadar residence of the two women after he refused to go for some work, the Bandra Kurla Complex police station official said.

"He ran away to his father's place in Bharat Nagar in Bandra, bought rat poison and consumed it. He is recuperating in Bhabha Hospital. His father's statement has been recorded and we have issued summonses to the two aunts to join the investigation into the incident," Sub Inspector Rahul Chandanshiv of BKC police station said.

Published 30 June 2024, 10:44 IST
