Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Teen dies by suicide after being beaten up for not speaking Marathi in Mumbai's neighbourhood

The boy’s father Jitendra Khaire has filed a complaint with the Kolsewadi police station.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 13:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2025, 13:40 IST
MumbaiMarathiSuicidelocal train

Follow us on :

Follow Us