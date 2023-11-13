JOIN US
Home

Thane man orders iPhone online, receives soap bars instead

Last Updated 13 November 2023, 06:11 IST

Thane: A 25-year-old man from Thane in Maharashtra ordered a smartphone worth Rs 46,000 from an online shopping platform but allegedly received three soap bars in the parcel delivered to him, police said on Monday.

The victim has been cheated by someone who tampered with the parcel enroute for delivery, an official from Bhayander police station said.

The man had ordered an iPhone worth Rs 46,000 from an online shopping portal.

On November 9, when he opened the package delivered to him, he found three soap bars used for dishwashing in a carton of the mobile phone, as per the police complaint filed by the man, who works at a photocopy shop.

The police on Saturday registered an offence against the unidentified culprit under Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating), the official said.

A probe was on into the case, he added.

(Published 13 November 2023, 06:11 IST)
