There is no friendly fight proposal from BJP: Ajit Pawar

Pune: Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday denied that the ally BJP had proposed a friendly fight in 25 assembly seats in the state on which there is a tussle among the ruling alliance partners.

The BJP, Shiv Sena and the NCP led by him will sort out ticket distribution issues for all 288 assembly seats together, Pawar told reporters here.

Elsewhere, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule too denied reports that there was a proposal to allow friendly fights on some seats.